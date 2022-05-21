New road major advance in St Patrick’s transformation

The £6million road construction is part of the regeneration of St Patrick’s, Ballymena. The new road is the key to unlocking the regeneration potential of the site, including providing vital infrastructure for the 135 homes to be built on the site shortly.

Minister Hargey said: “The commencement of the construction of this road is an important step forward in the transformation of this former military barracks into a thriving community, a place where people can, live, work, learn and enjoy new leisure facilities. My Department will continue to work in partnership with Radius Housing, Mid and East Antrim Council, the PSNI and other stakeholders to realise our vision for the site over the next few years.

“When completed this road will benefit people who live, work and visit Ballymena through new and enhanced linkages and is another significant investment following on from recent improvements to the public realm in the town centre.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey

The construction of the new road will provide enhanced access through the site by creating a route from Broughshane Road to the Larne Road Link. It will also reduce traffic in neighbouring residential streets and create a new access to the re-developed Northern Regional College.

The contract has been awarded to FP McCann by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) who are managing the project on behalf of the Department for Communities (DfC). Works are expected to commence later this month and will take approximately 12 months to complete.

FP McCann are holding a Public Engagement Event on Wednesday, May 25, from 2.30pm-7.00pm in the Des Allen Suite at Ballymena Showgrounds. This session is an chance to find out more about the project, its impact, and the opportunities available.These include job opportunities, work placements and experience, and supplier and sub-contractor opportunities.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “Developing our roads infrastructure is vital in connecting communities and building the economy. This important scheme will deliver significant benefits to Ballymena and the wider area, and is an example of what can achieved through partnership working. I am particularly pleased that walking and cycling links will also be improved by the construction of this road, as these provide people with sustainable and active travel options for their journeys.