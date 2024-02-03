Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The six-week programme runs from Monday, February 5 until March 11 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

As the name suggests, walking football is a game of football where players walk instead of run, offering a slower paced version of the beautiful game for adults of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Walking football has grown in popularity over the years to become a sport enjoyed by adults who want to get fit and maintain a healthy, active and sociable lifestyle. Some participants have experience of playing football but retired due to injury or age, whilst others are completely new to the game.

Regardless of circumstances, everyone feels the benefits of walking football. It offers a multitude of health benefits, particularly to older people such as reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke while improving blood pressure. Being active also brings about positive changes in postural balance, blood pressure and resting heart rate, lowered cholesterol, improved blood sugar levels, bone density, and improving reactions – all indicators of general good health.