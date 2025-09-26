A brand new sensory room – a dedicated space designed to support the emotional and sensory needs of pupils –has been officially opened at Ballyoran Primary School in Portadown.

This exciting development has been made possible thanks to the fundraising efforts of children and parents, along with a generous donation from Allen and Emma Cherry, parents of pupil Zach Cherry, and the family business Cherry Pipes.

The sensory room offers a calming and stimulating environment tailored to help children regulate their emotions, develop sensory skills and enhance their overall wellbeing. It features a range of interactive equipment and visual aids catering to a variety of sensory needs.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hazel Loney, Chair of the Board of Governors, who commended the school community for its dedication to inclusive education.

Also, present was David Livingstone, digital marketing coordinator at Creative Activity, who played a key role in supporting the design and installation of the sensory equipment.

This marks Creative Activity’s third successful collaboration with Ballyoran Primary School, following the design and installation of the school’s first sensory room and a sensory corridor that transformed the Foundation Stage hallway into a dynamic space for movement and sensory exploration.

A special moment during the official opening saw Zach Cherry and his parents, Allen and Emma, cut the ribbon to open the new sensory room – symbolising the generosity and community spirit behind the project.

School principal Richard Woolsey said: “This sensory room is a wonderful addition to our school. It reflects the compassion and dedication of our entire school community. We are incredibly grateful to our pupils, parents and the Cherry family for their generosity.”