A schoolgirl boxer from Portadown is celebrating success in the ring at the weekend after she was crowned all-Ireland champion.

St John the Baptist College head girl, Lucie Prentice, proved she ticks all the boxes both in and out of the classroom after winning gold at the National Senior Cadets (U17) Boxing Championships at Dublin’s National Stadium.

The 15-year-old, who has been boxing since she was just nine, is now hoping to be selected to represent Ireland at the European Championships later this year.

Lucie, was was representing Banbridge Boxing Club, took on the hot favourite, multiple time Irish champion and European bronze medalist Alanna Murphy of Ballybrack, Dublin in the semi-finals.

Lucie Prentice celebrates after winning gold at the National Senior Cadets (U17) Boxing Championships at Dublin’s National Stadium. Picture: Claire McCourt.

From the opening bell, Lucie put her oppoment on the back foot and secured a well-deserved points victory.

In the finals, Lucie faced off against southpaw boxer Tess Ormond from Waterford, also an Irish champion.

Lucie took command of the centre ring right from the start, forcing Tess onto the back foot. Lucie’s crisp left hook repeatedly found the target, racking up points round after round.

In the end, she ran out a wide winner to claim the much prized National Cadets U17 50kg title.

The moment Lucie Prentice is announced as winner of the National Senior Cadets (U17) Boxing Championships at Dublin’s National Stadium. Picture: Claire McCourt.

Banbridge Boxing Club head coach Jason McKay said: “Lucie only joined us recently, but she has settled in really well and achieved rewards straight away.

"She boxed brilliantly throughout the championships and was a thoroughly deserving winner.

"Her dad, Colin / coach also deserves huge credit — he’s done a fantastic job with Lucie to help her reach this stage. We only had to make slight adjustments.”

The talented young boxer will now be invited to attend the National Squad Training in Dublin, with the goal of earning selection to represent Ireland at the European Championships in Germany this December.

Lucie’s past and present schools have extended their good wishes following her success.

St John the Baptist College posted online: "Congratulations to our amazing head girl Lucie Prentice who has just been crowned Irish Champion. Next up, Europeans.”

Presentation Primary School added: “Congratulations to past pupil Lucie Prentice on a fantastic achievement. What a star!”