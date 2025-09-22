Portadown College receives funding for the expansion of STEM Ambassador programme

A special outreach programme which gives school pupils a unique insight into the fascinating career options through the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects is being expanded in the Portadown area.

The STEM Ambassador programme at Portadown College was established to provide STEM workshops to local primary and post-primary schools.

The programme is now being expanded thanks to funding from The James Kane Foundation.

STEM outreach events are led by Year 14 students who study Science at A-Level and who volunteer as Young STEM Ambassadors through STEM Hub NI. Portadown College currently hosts the largest STEM Club in Northern Ireland with over fifty Year 14 students registered this year.

Portadown College has announced the expansion of its STEM outreach programme, thanks to funding from The James Kane Foundation. Picture: Tony Hendron

Mrs Calvin, STEM Ambassador Coordinator at Portadown College, explained that the workshops are designed to be fun and engaging with hands-on experiments that are hoped will increase STEM subject enjoyment and encourage young people to aspire to STEM careers.

"This generous grant from the James Kane Foundation has allowed the Science Department to invest in equipment and resources that will afford younger students a unique insight into STEM subjects and careers, such as Crime Scene Investigation and Microbiology,” said Mrs Calvin.

Portadown College STEM Ambassadors are part of a network of schools, community groups and local organisations across Northern Ireland, who are supported by Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, the STEM Ambassador Delivery Partner for Northern Ireland.

Dr Hanagh Winter, project manager for STEM NI and a former pupil of Portadown College, welcomed the financial investment.

"The STEM Ambassadors at Portadown College are doing incredible work with Mrs Calvin’s guidance, inspiring younger pupils with their enthusiasm and creativity. It is fantastic to see their efforts recognised with this support, and we can’t wait to hear about the brilliant new workshops they will deliver.”

Michael Wilson, Chair of The James Kane Foundation, added: "The James Kane Foundation is committed to advancing education, skills, and career opportunities, and are delighted to support this initiative.

"Last year, the Board agreed a new strategic approach to our future funding commitments, which has come to fruition today with the announcement of exciting projects such as this. We look forward to hearing how this work will positively impact young people as they navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly changing employment landscape. We wish them the best of luck."