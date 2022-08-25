Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday at the Courtyard of Brownlow House in Windsor Avenue, there will be shop clearance items, baby clothes and ladies designer fashion from Alana Outlet, including Robell, Betty Barcley and Carla Giannini as well as Tesco baby stock.

Mum's sustainable market will be held this weekend at Brownlow House in Lurgan in aid of the Knitted Knockers NI charity.

-The Pop-Up pre-loved boutique, run by the ladies from Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland, will have pre-loved prams, baby chairs, toys and equipment as well as toys.

There will be lots of lovely craft stalls with scented candles, knitted babywear and lots, lots more.The market aims to raise much needed funds to run the charity’s Health and Well being Centre at Brownlow House.

Knitted Knockers is a movement that began in the USA and now has active groups all over the world including Northern Ireland.

Volunteers create ‘Knitted Knockers’ which are special handmade breast prosthesis for women who have undergone mastectomies or other procedures to the breast.

Traditional breast prosthetics are usually expensive, heavy, sweaty and uncomfortable. They typically require special bras or camisoles with pockets and can’t be worn for weeks after surgery. Knitted Knockers on the other hand are soft, comfortable, beautiful and when placed in a regular bra they take the shape and feel of a real breast.