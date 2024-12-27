New Year bin collection arrangements in Mid Ulster District Council area

By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:51 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 17:03 GMT
There will be no bin collections on New Year's Day (Wednesday January 1) in the Mid Ulster District Council area.

Bins due to be lifted on Wednesday will instead be collected on Saturday, January 4.

All other bin collections remain as normal. Remember to leave bins at the kerb by 7.30am.

Visit www.midulstercouncil.org/holidayarrangements for all festive holiday arrangements, including Council offices, Registration Services, Recycling Centres, Arts Facilities and Leisure Centres.

