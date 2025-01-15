Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Newtownabbey resident, who has provided a vital service to the local community for almost 60 years, has thanked the volunteers he has worked with over that time after being included on the New Year Honours list.

Samuel Ferguson, who is the President, Chair of the Board at Abbey Credit Union, received the BEM for services to the community of Newtownabbey.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Ferguson stated: “When I found out I was to receive the BEM, I was overwhelmed, but felt very proud and thankful.

"I’ve had continuous involvement with the Credit Union since 1967 where I was Honoury Secretary for over 20 years and presently President/Chairman of the board, also for a period of over 20 years.

Samuel Ferguson BEM. (Pic: Contributed).

"I would like to thank the volunteers of Abbey Credit Union who give up their time to assist and support me serving the community.

"I also would like to thank the community of Newtownabbey for putting their trust in Abbey Credit Union.”

Mr Ferguson, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, was nominated for the award by his daughter Ruth Jamieson.

She explained: “2024 was very much a roller coaster of a year for dad from having two major operations, spending three weeks in ICU, where we were told he would not survive, to turning 90, attending his granddaughter’s wedding and learning he was on the King’s New Year Honours list.

"He has devoted 57 years of voluntary service to the Abbey Credit Union and continues to serve to this day. In 1967 he worked for the News Letter and one evening he was invited along by a friend to the Credit Union. My dad liked what he saw and felt he could contribute to this new venture.

"So through the Troubles and the most recently through the Covid-19 pandemic, he faithfully volunteered continuously over these years. Even when my late mum became ill with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, his dedication did not waiver and I realise how much the Credit Union means to my dad."

Ruth added: "As a husband and father-of-three, he spent many hours each week serving the community of Newtownabbey, providing local people with a way to save and borrow money in the most affordable way. He did this alongside a team of volunteers he had selected and trained.

"He continued on, even after being the victim of an armed robbery on two occasions, once while locking up the premises and another time at a nearby night safe.

"My mum was so glad to see the Credit Union move to a safer establishment, which my dad pioneered. He got the site, sourced an architect from his church and obtained a grant to have the purpose built facility in the Green Walk area of Rathcoole.

"He has dedicated a lot of his time to a voluntary cause which has benefitted the lives of thousands of people in the local community and I’m delighted that he has been recognised in the the New Year Honours list by King Charles III.”