Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lorraine Gibson from Newtownabbey has been branded a “pillar of the health and social care community” after being included on the New Year Honours list.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine, who is a nurse, social worker and Area Manager at the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, has received the BEM for services to older people with dementia and adults with learning disabilities in Co Antrim.

Lorraine, who said she is “deeply honoured and humbled” to receive her award, stated: "This recognition means so much to me, not just as an individual, but as a professional dedicated to nursing and social work, both prior to my retirement and continuing to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m incredibly grateful to the communities I’ve had the privilege to serve and to the colleagues, mentors and teams who have supported me along the way, both within and outside of the Northern Trust.

Lorraine Gibson BEM. (Pic supplied by Northern Health and Social Care Trust).

“Nursing and Social Work are collaborative fields and this award is as much a reflection of their collective efforts as it is of my own.

“It’s been uplifting for me to work alongside partner agencies and together with the joint efforts of stakeholders, I believe is a powerful approach to achieving comprehensive, sustainable and an inclusive approach for improvements in service delivery.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the trust placed in me, by the Trust’s Senior Management Team and my colleagues. Being named and recognised for this notable accolade, is a powerful motivator, especially when it inspires a desire to give back and make a positive impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulating the former Ladies’ Captain at Carrickfergus Golf Club, a spokesperson for the Trust explained: “Lorraine has been a pillar of the health and social care community, where she led impactful initiatives that transformed local care services.

"Following her retirement, she answered the call during the Covid-19 pandemic to work as a vaccinator which she continues to do for housebound patients.

"Lorraine is also a panel member for the Mental Capacity Team and works as a Community Discharge Coordinator for the Trust.

"One of Lorraine’s crowning achievements was her leadership in the development of innovative supported living facilities for older people within the Trust. From inception to completion, her dedication ensured these facilities met the highest standards, promoting dignity and independence of older people’s lives. Lorraine acknowledged in her statement, the support and expertise from various agencies, both working in partnership and recognising her potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to her hands-on work in healthcare, Lorraine was a respected academic, teaching Student Social Workers in their professional journey at Queen’s University, as well as playing an instrumental role in encouraging non-professional staff to pursue vocational certification, raising standards across the Trust sector.

"As a founder member of the first local Junior Gateway Club, Lorraine secured funding from The Prince’s Trust, helping to establish a space for young people with learning disabilities to thrive and engage with their community.

"Throughout her career, Lorraine has also given back to the community as a Hospice Nurse, fundraiser, and a tireless supporter of numerous local charities, including the NI Hospice, Children’s Hospice, Royal Air Forces Association, the local Rotary Club and Action Cancer.

“Lorraine's unwavering dedication and tireless work have left a lasting legacy, shaping not only the lives of those she directly helped, but also inspiring her children, grandchildren and others to follow in her footsteps.”