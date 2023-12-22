Register
New Year's Day swim to raise funds for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association

The annual sponsored swim will take place at Carnlough Harbour on Monday, January 1 2024 at noon.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
This year sees the 52nd running of the event, with money going to support the work of the Ballymena Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association.

Commenting ahead of the fundraising effort, William C McIlroy BEM, said: “There will be changing facilities for ladies and gents in Carnlough Boat Club to whom we express our thanks for the use of the facilities.

Carnlough Harbour. (Pic: Google).Carnlough Harbour. (Pic: Google).
“The Larne Branch of St John Ambulance will also be in attendance as they have done so for many years.

“Our Thanks also go to Mid And East Antrim Council who provide barriers and have the Harbour area well organised for swimmers and spectators.

"After everyone is back on terra firma, they should make their way to the Bridge Bar lounge where there will be a presentation of certificates and medals.

“When the presentations are completed, there will be a social gathering.”

Sponsorship forms are available via 07718809314.

