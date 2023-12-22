Magheramorne Estate is celebrating a significant milestone after welcoming 10,000 visitors to its eco-friendly ‘Magic and Mistletoe Christmas Trail’.

The festive event that started just four years ago was born out of a necessity for the family-owned business to survive the Covid pandemic of 2020.

This year also sees the estate expand on its sustainability strategy putting measures in place to enhance environmental credentials.

Jane Allen, managing director, says: “The success of The Magic and Mistletoe Trail in its first year encouraged the team at Magheramorne to develop the outdoor Christmas experience.

Magheramorne Christmas trail. Photo submitted by Magheramorne Estate.

“We never imagined it would grow to the scale it is now, but with that comes the risk of generating large amounts of waste. The management team is extremely interested in agriculture and farming, so we are particularly committed to operating an environmentally responsible and sustainable business here at Magheramorne Estate.

“Every year we re-purpose trees that have fallen in the grounds to build the wooden structures throughout the trail, all of the festive costumes are made using second-hand clothes and props are re-used year after year with any additions coming from re-purposed and refurbished materials.