Translink is advising passengers to plan their journeys in advance over the Christmas and New Year period as holiday timetables are in operation.

NI Railways services will operate as normal on Christmas Eve, with an early evening close. There will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and a Saturday timetable will operate between December 27 and December 30.

A Sunday service will operate on New Year’s Eve, with an early close and a Sunday service will be in place on New Year’s Day.

Enterprise passengers are advised that there is no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and services will finish earlier than usual on New Year’s Eve. Between Wednesday, December 27 and Saturday, December 30, a Saturday service will be in effect and a holiday service will operate on Monday, January 1.

Due to major essential signalling and engineering works, bus substitutions will also operate on the railway line between Belfast and Portadown during a line closure planned from Monday, December 25 until Monday, January 1 inclusive between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown stations.

Cross-border Enterprise passengers will be transferred between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry by coach. Normal rail services will operate between Portadown and Dublin Connolly. For full details go to www.translink.co.uk/lineimprovements .

Holiday services will be in operation on Metro / Glider between Boxing Day and Tuesday, January 2. Buses will not operate on Christmas Day and special holiday timetables will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Ulsterbus / Goldliner services will finish early on Christmas Eve and a holiday timetable will be in effect from December 27, with full service resuming on Wednesday, January 3. There will be no Ulsterbus services on Christmas Day, and a special holiday timetable will be in operation on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.