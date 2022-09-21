Newtownabbey artists to stage exhibition

The four men, who are members of the ‘Newtownabbey Eclectics’ group, will be exhibiting their work at the Red Barn Gallery for a fortnight from Thursday, October 6.

The group, made up of Fred Blair, Sinclair Goudie, Charlie McCartney and Michael Mcnee started hosting exhibitions at the Rosemary Street venue in the years preceding the Covid pandemic and are looking forward to welcoming people back to the event this year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Fred said: “We stage individual exhibitions throughout the year. I had 75 pieces on display at my show in July.

Sinclair Goudie.

"I’ll have 22 pieces on display at the October exhibition, including two new pieces of work. I had a fall in December and during my recovery I was able to produce three paintings a day. Sinclair’s work is nudes, Charlie’s would be traditional and Michael’s would follow a Mexican/abstract theme. Everyone is very welcome to attend."

Mr Blair, who is a founding member of the group, added: “Anyone wishing to join our group is invited to attend our exhibition next month and make contact with us. We meet on the first Thursday of every month and visit exhibitions around Belfast. The art scene in the city is very vibrant and exciting. The social aspect of our group is also very good, especially after the last couple of years we have all been through. Everyone is welcome.”

Michael Mcnee.

Fred Blair.