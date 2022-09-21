Glengormley town centre car parks to get an upgrade, council confirms

It was agreed behind closed doors at a meeting last month that refurbishments to car parks at Farmley Road/Glenwell Road and at Shore Road, Whiteabbey, will take place with completion expected in May 2023.

Three contractors were appointed in May 2021 to progress car park improvements as part of the town centre regeneration programme. Other locations include Antrim Forum, Harrier Way, Ballyclare and Carnmoney Cemetery in Newtownabbey.

In June, the council’s head of finance, John Balmer, reported expenditure of £400k on car park repairs.

Traffic calming measures are to be included in the design of Farmley car park and charging points for electric vehicles to be included in all council-owned car parks.

Renovations to car parks at Railway Street and Castle Street in Antrim and at John Street, Randalstown, are listed for completion in December 2023.

Improvement works include resurfacing and drainage, increased disabled/ family parking provision, upgraded lighting, improved parking bay widths and redesign to improve traffic flow.

A new right-hand turning lane into Glenwell Road is expected to take six weeks to deliver, ahead of the introduction of a planned new one-way system through Farmley Road.

This proposal is part of an extensive £17.4m investment by the council, Department for Communities and UK Levelling Up Fund aimed at revitalising Glengormley town centre.

Recently, Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Alderman Stephen Ross said “planned improvements to traffic flow combined with other regeneration projects will help improve connectivity, encourage people to stay in the area longer and will ultimately lead to major benefits for businesses and retailers”.