Brett Martin – one of Europe’s largest specialist plastic sheet producers – has announced a record £15 million investment in its site at Mallusk to drive future growth in its plumbing and drainage division.

With annual group sales of £220 million, 1,000 employees and a global reach, Brett Martin, a locally owned and run business, is a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector.

With more than half of the company’s total workforce working at the Mallusk site, this new investment plays a vital role in further elevating Brett Martin’s position within the sector.

This expansion marks the largest single investment in the company’s history and reinforces Brett Martin’s long-term commitment to its local manufacturing base.

The investment will nearly double the production footprint of its plumbing and drainage facility, adding 25,000 sq. ft of advanced manufacturing space. To support the expansion on the Mallusk site, an additional 70,000 sq. ft of warehousing has also been constructed.

Phase one, which is commencing in 2025, includes new state-of-the-art injection moulding with specialist automated solutions, facilitating enhanced efficiency and output of drainage fittings, ensuring that the company remains competitive in its core markets across the UK and Ireland.

Brett Martin’s plumbing and drainage systems, widely used in housebuilding and general construction, are distributed exclusively through builders merchants.

Andrew Martin, from Brett Martin says the new investment is a necessary step in the company’s continued success.

"We are delighted to announce the expansion in manufacturing capacity in Mallusk. This latest investment plan comes off the back of continual sales growth in Brett Martin’s UK and Irish markets. We operate in a highly competitive market where manufacturing efficiency is essential for our continued growth,” he said.

"At Mallusk, our team delivers projects that make a meaningful difference across various sectors - including sport, business, healthcare, education, and agriculture. This expansion is designed to consolidate our past achievements while equipping us with competitive production capabilities to support our ambitious growth plans in the years ahead.

"While our focus remains on the UK and Irish markets, the ongoing housing shortage across the UK presents a significant opportunity for continued development.”

Brett Martin aims to increase volume output by 30 per cent over the coming years, with this expansion enabling it to continue delivering high-quality products and service to its builders merchant partners.

As a world-leading plastic construction materials manufacturer, Brett Martin has completed a wide range of high profile Premier League club projects, providing advanced roofing systems to major UK football stadiums including Wembley, Emirates and Everton’s brand new Bramley Moore Dock.

The Mallusk site is one of Northern Ireland’s leading sustainable manufacturing locations, featuring dedicated wind and solar power generation and a strong emphasis on the use of recycled materials. This investment supports both the company’s growth ambitions and its environmental commitments.

Brett Martin has been recognised for its sustainability efforts in recent years, notably winning Sustainable Company of the Year at the Business Eye Awards in Belfast, which highlights the company’s significant progress in sustainable practices.