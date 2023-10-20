A Whiteabbey Primary School pupil was transferred to hospital by ambulance after part of a tree fell on them earlier today (Friday).

The school’s principal Keith Wysner has thanked paramedics and members of the public who came to the child’s aid.

Responding to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Wysner said: “Today (October 20) a child was injured when part of a tree fell into the playground of Whiteabbey Primary.

"Our child was taken to hospital, but it is understood that their injuries are not life-threatening. I’d like to thank all the first responders including members of the public and the NI Ambulance Service for their quick response and support of our team.

A yellow weather warning is in place until October 21. (Pic: Met Office).

"The safety and wellbeing of our children remains our highest priority within Whiteabbey PS.”

Commenting on the incident, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson added: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.27pm on October 20 following reports of an incident on Old Manse Road, Newtownabbey.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by ambulance.”

Whiteabbey Primary School. (Pic: Google).

The incident occurred as a Yellow weather warning is set to remain in place across Northern Ireland until 9am tomorrow (Saturday).

Commenting on the warning, which took effect from 3am today (Friday), a Met Office spokesperson said: “Showers or longer spells of rain have the potential to lead to some disruption, particularly for eastern areas.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

Detailing the levels of rainfall expected, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson explained: “Whilst there remains some uncertainty about extent of rainfall, most of Northern Ireland will see 10-30mm.

"However, parts of the east could see 40-50mm, with as much as 60-80mm for the east-facing slopes of the Mournes and Antrim Plateau. Blustery easterly winds may be an additional hazard.”

The wet weather has caused flooding on a number of roads across the province, while Bentra Golf Course in Whitehead is set to remain closed over the weekend due to poor ground conditions.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council stated: “A decision will be taken on the morning of October 23 whether to reopen if the course has drained enough.”Meanwhile, in Ballymena, members of the public are being advised to stay away from the Ecos Centre Nature Park area of the town due to flooded paths and unsafe water levels.

