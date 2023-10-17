A Yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as ‘Storm Babet’ is expected to bring some heavy rain to Northern Ireland from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning, with possible disruption.

The warning is in place from 2pm on October 18 until 10am on October 19.

Heavy rain will move into the west of the United Kingdom on Tuesday evening as Storm Babet brings increasingly wet and windy weather. The rain will spread more widely across the UK on Wednesday bringing heavy downpours to most parts through the day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

A Yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across Northern Ireland. (Pic: Met Office).

"Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

To report flooding problems on roads, or burst water mains and blocked drains, residents are advised to call the Northern Ireland flooding incident line: 0300 2000 100.

The Met Office has stressed that this is “a non-emergency number and if you are in danger, call 999.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates explained: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week.

"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”