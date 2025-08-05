A Newtownabbey couple will ‘Take On The Tower’ at Belfast City Hospital in a bid to raise much-needed funds for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Cheryl and Colin Wright will be participating in the event, which will see supporters from across Northern Ireland abseil 190ft down one of Northern Ireland’s tallest buildings, on Saturday, August 9.

This year not only marks Friends of the Cancer Centre’s 40th anniversary, but also ten years of the charity’s abseil, which to date has raised over £850,851.34.

The abseil will give people the unique opportunity to descend one of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable buildings, whist taking in breath-taking views across Belfast.

Cheryl and Colin Wright from Newtownabbey are two of the brave people getting set to take part in the Take On The Tower Superhero abseil down the Belfast City Hospital on Saturday, August 9. Photo: Friends of the Cancer Centre

The local couple were inspired to take part following Colin’s diagnosis of Burkitt’s lymphoma - a rare, aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma blood cancer.

“Back in February 2024, we were just like any other family of a seven and four year old, enjoying outdoor welly boot adventures and both getting free time between work to enjoy our local gym,” Cheryl said.

"It was at the gym that Colin’s story began. One Sunday morning at the end of February, a lady collapsed on the treadmill. When Colin saw this happening, he went to catch her to break her fall. In the days that followed, his back began to hurt and we assumed he had strained something.

"By March 18th he was barely able to sleep or stand up with the pain, so we went to Antrim Area Hospital and within two hours they had found a mass in his abdomen. They told Colin he had cancer and that he was in kidney failure, so he was admitted to hospital.

“To say we were in shock is an understatement. Colin had been fit and healthy up to two weeks before this and we were just about to fly to Portugal for Easter. Cancer never crossed our minds."

While awaiting the biopsy results, Colin started treatment at Antrim Area Hospital as an inpatient and after two weeks, he was allowed to come home and continue treatment as an outpatient. “Our journey didn’t stay like this for long, as we got a call from Colin’s consultant in Antrim to say his biopsy results were back and that he had a rare, aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma,” Cheryl recalled.

"He was told to make his way to 10 North at Belfast City Hospital, where he was admitted to get treatment. During his treatment, he wasn’t allowed to have contact with our children to protect him from infection. The most heart-breaking bit was going to our little boy Chester’s nursery and then to Lydia’s school to bring them out to give them one final hug and goodbye for now.”

Once at City Hospital, Colin soon discovered the vital work of Friends of the Cancer Centre. “The first few days were tough for Colin being isolated from the outside world and his life; but he soon met Joe, who is a Physical Activity Coach funded by Friends of the Cancer Centre,” added Cheryl.

"Joe was fantastic at coming to the ward and putting Colin, along with a few others, through some exercises. Not only did it give them a reason to get out of bed when they were able, but it allowed them the opportunity to meet others within the ward and chat about their own journeys and treatment.

“A few months into treatment Colin could no longer do Joe’s exercises in hospital, but he has availed of him greatly in his recovery at home by doing Zoom calls and stretches on his road to recovery. Joe’s instruction, patience, attention to detail, technical knowledge and above all, his empathy, was outstanding. When the days got too much for Colin to get out of bed and at his weakest and sickest, Friends of the Cancer Centre’s complementary therapists were on hand to offer him reflexology. This helped to ease the symptoms of stress, sickness and nausea.”

By the end of July 2024, Colin came home and has continued to avail of the support of Friends of the Cancer Centre when he attends for check-ups though the complimentary tea and coffee they provide at the hospital.

"Although today Colin is still recovering, we as a family felt it was right to give something back to this charity as a token of our appreciation for all their support and kindness. What we love about this charity is it helps everyone affected about cancer and their families who attend the Bridgewater Suite or the Cancer Centre,” said Cheryl.

“On August 9 we will be taking on the tower and abseiling down Belfast City Hospital – where Colin spent all those months getting treatment – with our little ones cheering us on from the ground. The most rewarding part of the whole experience so far has been the immense generosity of our supporters through our Just Giving page.

“Donations are still warmly welcomed in support of our fundraiser and you can support us here https://www.justgiving.com/page/c-wright-1. All contributions will help fund the vital work the charity does to support local people living with cancer.

“Mentally, cancer has changed our whole family dynamic. However, we are very grateful that Colin/Daddy is alive. Each day he gets stronger and we are just trying to navigate back to family life as four. We take each day as it comes and are grateful that Colin is still here to watch his children grow.”

