Members of the public will be able to view the services available at Newtownabbey Crematorium during upcoming open days at the Ballyearl facility, gaining an insight into the site which opened in June 2023.

The facility, located on the Doagh Road, will be staging the open days on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 between 10am and 2pm.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium, which has been operational for 15 months, is the first new crematorium in Northern Ireland since 1961.

The state-of-the-art facility offers services to individuals of all cultures, backgrounds and locations, regardless of residency in Antrim and Newtownabbey borough.

There are no burial grounds at the crematorium, but there is the ability to lay cremated remains to rest.

Commenting on the unique opportunity for members of the public, a spokesperson for the local authority stated: “During the open weekend, visitors can explore the crematorium in a relaxed and informal manner, receive information on our operating hours, facilities and view examples of available memorials.

"Our modern and beautiful facilities will be showcased and guests will have the opportunity to meet our knowledgeable team, ask questions and learn about the exceptional care and services we provide. Visitors will also find out more about Obitus, featuring their music and photo slideshows and live streaming services for those unable to attend funerals.

“The aim of the open weekend is to explain the cremation process and address any questions individuals may have. No appointment is necessary and everyone is welcome to attend. Our doors are open to all.”