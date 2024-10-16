Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Honorary Secretary of a Newtownabbey-based amateur dramatics group has voiced concerns about the future of the arts in the borough after funding was withdrawn for an established festival.

The Newtownabbey 3 Act Festival, which has been running for almost 40 years, is set to be cancelled next year following a decision to axe its funding.

The event, which was due to take place in March 2025 at the Courtyard Theatre in Ballyearl, had been backed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council since 1990.

Previously, the festival had been held in schools in the 1980s, including Hopefield and Monkstown Community School, before the council’s involvement.

Courtyard Theatre, Ballyearl. (Pic: Google).

The full length ‘3-act’ festival was operated as part of the Newtownabbey Drama Festival alongside a 1-act festival in November.

The decision to withdraw funding for next year’s event has been branded a “bolt out of the blue.”

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Paul Cuming, Honorary Secretary, Theatre 3 Newtownabbey, explained: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council funded the event entirely since 1990.

“They’re saying we can get grant aid of around £1,500, but this would only cover the cost of an adjudicator. It costs nearly £10,000 to stage the festival. That covers the costs of the theatre, the staff, the tech teams and the teams who travel to take part. It’s quite a substantial sum.

"Amateur drama is facing a significant challenge right across the country. Larne has ceased and Ballymoney would be struggling. The Portadown, however, festival receives funding and attracts speech and drama and dancing. It is well looked after.

"If the Newtownabbey Drama Festival is lost, it would leave a void in the local area, with our nearest events being in Ballymoney and Portadown, as well as travelling to Enniskillen.

"The people who have supported amateur drama locally over the years would have to travel further in order to experience it.

"We are determined to try and push for support from businesses and other backers in the hope of bringing the festival back.”

Mr Cuming, who is also the Honorary Secretary of the Association of Ulster Drama Festivals, added: "There is a lot of disappointment among committee members following the decision to withdraw the funding. This was not expected.

"To be fair to the council, they are funding the 1-act festival, which starts on November 7. We have sent a letter to the council urging them to reconsider the decision to withdraw the funding for next year.

"Theatres have really struggled since the Covid-19 pandemic. If councils have to make cuts, we feel it would be the arts that would be lost first.

"We’ve survived the Troubles and the pandemic and have provided aspiring actors, directors, designers and technicians with a platform to develop and test their skills inNewtownabbey. It would be a shame if this was lost.”

Commenting on the move, a spokesperson for the local authority stated: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has, in previous years, provided direct funding for the Newtownabbey Drama Festival.

"As a result of a wider funding review a decision has been taken to invite the festival organisers to apply for grant aid rather than receiving direct funding. This is to ensure fairness and consistency for all, and is in line with the funding approach applied to all other arts groups in the borough.”