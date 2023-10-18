Members of the Newtownabbey branch of the Methodist Women in Ireland heard a detailed account of the ‘hungry thirties’ and the impact it had on the community thanks to thorough research by a local funeral director.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Scott, a funeral director with Wilton Funeral Service, was invited to speak to the ladies at Newtownabbey Methodist Mission in Rathcoole on Monday (October 16).

Since his teenage years, Chris has had a keen interest in local history, and at an early age interviewed older members of the community and recorded their stories for posterity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris is a ‘late joiner’ to the funeral profession, starting out as funeral arranger and progressing to a Funeral Director.

Members of the Newtownabbey branch of the Methodist Women in Ireland at Newtownabbey Methodist Mission, Rathcoole. (Pic: Contributed).

Chris recently uncovered several original Wilton Funeral Day books covering the period May 1929 to December 1933.

He explained: “These registers provide an invaluable insight into aspects of the funeral business and our social history almost 100 years ago. I have carried out an analysis of the books revealing some stark facts about aspects of our ancestors’ lives across Belfast and beyond in the ‘Hungry Thirties.’

“The talk at the Newtownabbey Methodist Mission encompassed the early history of Wilton Funeral Service in the late 1920s and early 1930s, touching on the extensive history of the Wilton family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I uncovered some strange tales relating to the funeral business from the 1930s. From my early teenage years, I have amassed a wealth of stories and ‘come-all-ye’s’ from previous generations throughout the community and I related some of these to the captive audience.

"It was an era when the clocks were stopped, the mirrors covered and the windows opened when a death occurred in the family home. Some of the ladies present added to the presentation by relating their own personal stories and memories from their own childhood.”

As a token of thanks for the presentation, the ladies kindly handed a cheque to Chris, to be forwarded to Marie Curie Hospice.

Next month Chris will be speaking to St Colman’s Ladies Group, North Street Presbyterian Ladies Group, Carrickfergus Historical Society and Gilnahirk Presbyterian Ladies Group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris will also be available in the future to visit church groups, organisations, historical societies, or other interested parties, on a mutually agreed date.