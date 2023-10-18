Almost 200 new homes planned for Doagh in Co Antrim were given the go ahead by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Monday evening.

A new residential development has been proposed in two phases, the first for 48 new houses and the second to deliver 139 dwellings between Station Road and Burn Road.

Senior planning officer Alicia Leathem told the committee there have been 19 objections to the proposed development regarding the location, potential flooding, ecological, sewerage capacity, traffic and road safety concerns.

She noted permission has been given previously for 164 dwellings on the proposed site and indicated the Doagh River would separate the two phases. She reported the statutory consultees have no objection to the recommendation for approval.

Proposed site for new housing in Doagh. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Objector Darren Cameron, a Burn Road resident, told the meeting the new housing development would be one fifth the size of Doagh. He said he believed it would impact on the road infrastructure, local schools and health centre, for example.

He indicated there have been three road traffic accidents in the “middle” of Doagh since 2018. The proposed development, he suggested, would “make traffic worse”.

Commenting on local traffic, Mr Cameron stated the local community group has been asking for a pedestrian crossing “for some time”.

Planning agent Tom Stokes told the committee the developer ACC has been building in the borough for “decades”.

He reiterated planning permission has already been approved for 164 properties on the site. He went on to say smaller detached houses are planned, which the company, believes will be “more affordable”.

He reported square footage has been reduced by 30,000sq ft and there will be “improved access” at Burn Road. Mr Stokes also told the committee the proposed development represents an investment of £35m and will provide between 55 and 60 construction jobs.

Threemilewater DUP Cllr Sam Flanagan asked if it was “almost an over-development of a green field site”.

Mr Stokes stressed the overall floor space would be less with house sizes reduced to be “more affordable”.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell proposed the committee accepted the officer’s recommendation for approval. This was seconded by committee vice-chair Dunsilly Sinn Fein Cllr Henry Cushinan,

Permission was granted after six councillors voted in favour, four against and an abstention.