A Newtownabbey-based community group is one of only nine groups from across Northern Ireland to have received a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Mayfield Village Community Association picked up the accolade which is the highest award given to local volunteer groups in recognition of their outstanding community service.

Formerly known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the award was established in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. It is equivalent to an MBE and is the highest honour awarded to voluntary groups.

Mayfield Village Hall. (Pic: Google).

Awarded by His Majesty The King annually to some of the UK’s most inspiring volunteer-led groups for their charitable endeavours, this year 227 organisations from England, 20 from Scotland, six from Wales and nine from Northern Ireland have received the first ever King’s Award.

Detailing what it means to have received the prestigious recognition, Mayfield Village Community Association’s community development officer, Helen Callaghan, said: “We found out a while ago and we are delighted to be awarded this acknowledgement for our work.

"This award is a reflection of the commitment and work that’s been carried out to provide youth and community services.

"We pride ourselves in supporting everyone we come into contact with and have had the pleasure of assisting some families who are finding themselves in difficulties. We’re a team working to provide youth support, community groups and a community hub for information and advice.

"There will be an event to celebrate the award in the coming months.”