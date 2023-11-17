Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been asked to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a ‘Light of Peace’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The landmark anniversary on June 6 2024 will commemorate the largest naval, air and land operation in history that marked the start of the end of the Second World War.

On June 6 1944, Operation Overload saw approximately 4,000 ships and landing craft set down 132,500 troops on beaches in Normandy, an action that would lead to the liberation of north west Europe from Nazi occupation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough council has been asked to mark the historic event locally by participating in a UK-wide lighting of beacons on June 6 to celebrate the Light of Peace that emerged from World War II.

Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic. Local Democracy Reporting Service

It is proposed that two beacons are lit at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor with the Lord Lieutenant David McCorkell and a deputy invited to attend.

D-Day will form part of the theme of Armed Forces Day to be held at Jordanstown Loughshore Park in Newtownabbey on June 22 next year after a bid to the Reserve Forces and Cadets’ Association for Northern Ireland was successful.

The event is held annually to celebrate the service of personnel in the British Armed Forces, past and present. This year’s event was hosted in Larne by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Mossley Mill. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sinn Fein has queried the £80,000 cost involved. Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Michael Goodman said previously: “There does not seem to be any details in terms of what the £80k is going to be spent on.”

We accept that Armed Forces Day is a big day for part of the community of Antrim and Newtownabbey. For others, it is not a big deal but we do not oppose it. We do not support it but we will not be voting against it either.”

UUP Councillor Robert Foster has said: “It will be an opportunity to showcase the new Coronation Garden. To have this in our borough is phenomenal. It will be an event to remember.”