The gauntlet was thrown down to gardening enthusiasts at the launch of the 2023 Translink Ulster in Bloom awards at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey.

The popular horticultural, community and environmental awards, which are held annually in partnership with Translink and the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA), celebrate the work carried out by community groups, volunteers, council teams and Translink staff.

Speaking at the launch, Marie Mallon, OBE, a Translink non-executive director, said: “Ulster in Bloom is a fantastic demonstration of how communities work best when they come together. At Translink we’re committed to helping create a cleaner, greener world and delivering services which better connect people and communities across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The time, effort and dedication which Ulster in Bloom teams of volunteers, council workers and support groups give to their local areas, big and small, is always wonderful to see and we’re looking forward to seeing the results of all the hard work and celebrating the success of the summer months.”

At the launch of Translink Ulster in Bloom 2023 are, from left to right: Yvonne Carlton and David Brown, Brighter Whitehead; the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Ald Gerardine Mulvennal; Lindsay Houston, Mid and East Antrim Council; Marie Mallon OBE, Translink non-executive director; Cllr Billy Webb MBE, vice president of NILGA Vice and Alex Carmichael, Mid and East Antrim Council. Credit: Aaron McCracken

Councillor Billy Webb, vice-president of NILGA, said: "With the ongoing support of the councils and our sponsors Translink, the competition is going from strength to strength, improving the quality of life for citizens right across the region, while also enhancing our cities, towns, and villages.

“For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the successes that can be achieved when we all come together to take pride in the places where we live and work, and together, create a better environment for everyone to enjoy”.