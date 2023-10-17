Residents are being encouraged to pull on their running shoes and get into the festive spirit at this year’s Northern Ireland Hospice’s Jingle Run.

The event, sponsored by Ulster Bank, will take place on December 3 at V36 at The Valley Park in Newtownabbey, starting at 10am.

Jingle Runners will be able to take advantage of an ‘Early Bird Offer’, available until October 31, to save on their registration fee. All participants will receive a bespoke Jingle Run medal, a t-shirt and the chance to win spot prizes on the day.

Launching the Early Bird registration for the event, Lauren Doherty, NI Hospice’s Interim Director of Brand and Income, said: “The 5k run option is timed and accredited by Athletics NI, so is perfect for teams and sports clubs to get involved. However, you don’t have to be a super-fit athlete, as anyone can take part in the Jingle Run. In fact, if you’re not up for running, you can even walk the route if you prefer.

Pictured at the launch of NI Hospice’s 5k and 10k Jingle Run are Annie-Rose Mulholland (NI Hospice), Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper and Santa Claus. (Pic: Contributed).

“The Jingle Run is also a perfect family-friendly day out. As well as a fun Reindeer Dash of 1km for kids and parents, the event also offers the young ones an opportunity to make a special visit to see Santa in his grotto and have a photo taken with Jingle the Reindeer or take your own in our festive Selfie Corner.

“And of course, it wouldn’t be our Jingle Run without the silliest Christmas outfits possible. So why not make it a festive fun run by getting dressed up in Santa costumes, elf, and reindeer costumes, or simply your favourite Christmas jumper.

“We would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to our sponsors Ulster Bank, and to the Mayor as well as everyone at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, for their support of the annual Jingle Run. We are hugely grateful to them and the local community for their invaluable assistance.”

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank, stated: “We are delighted to be the principal sponsor for this year’s Jingle Run. Many of our Ulster Bank colleagues or their families have been supported by NI Hospice in various ways over the years, so we wanted to give something back to a much-loved local charity by sponsoring this event.

“More than 30 of our staff will also be running on the day as part of their fundraising for this great cause, to ensure that Hospice can continue to deliver its essential specialist palliative care services to local people and families across Northern Ireland.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, added: “The crucial work of the Northern Ireland Hospice is something that’s very close to my own heart. The Children’s Hospice is one of my chosen charities for my Mayoral term and I’m delighted that the council is once again supporting the Jingle Run at V36.

“I’d urge everyone to come along and run or walk; either way, they’ll be helping to raise essential funding. The money raised will help support the Northern Ireland Hospice to provide vital support for adults, babies, and children with life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses.