Newtownabbey man’s poetry collection to be launched in Carrickfergus
‘Narrative Poems - Out of the Ordinary’ (Brimstone Press) was released in June by former Elmfield resident Prof Martin Connolly.
Prof Connolly will be launching the publication locally at The Secret Bookshelf in the Scotch Quarter of Carrickfergus on Saturday, August 3.
Prof Connolly, who is a is a professor at Tsurumi University in Yokohama, Japan, has been publishing poetry, short stories and novels since 2015.
His recent publications include Belfast, with Dinosaurs, 1979 -a Prehysteric Farce (Shanway Press, 2022) [novel], Kind of Green - Jazz Legends, from ‘86 - ‘90, through an Irish lens (Snowchild Press, 2023) [original photos of jazz stars].
The organisers have said soft drinks and casual snacks will be available at the launch event, which commences at 4pm.