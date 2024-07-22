Newtownabbey man’s poetry collection to be launched in Carrickfergus

A collection of poems, which has been penned by a former Glengormley resident who has lived in Japan for over 30 years, is to be launched in Carrick.

‘Narrative Poems - Out of the Ordinary’ (Brimstone Press) was released in June by former Elmfield resident Prof Martin Connolly.

Prof Connolly will be launching the publication locally at The Secret Bookshelf in the Scotch Quarter of Carrickfergus on Saturday, August 3.

'Narrative Poems - Out of the Ordinary' has been penned by Prof Martin Connolly. (Pic: Contributed).

Prof Connolly, who is a is a professor at Tsurumi University in Yokohama, Japan, has been publishing poetry, short stories and novels since 2015.

His recent publications include Belfast, with Dinosaurs, 1979 -a Prehysteric Farce (Shanway Press, 2022) [novel], Kind of Green - Jazz Legends, from ‘86 - ‘90, through an Irish lens (Snowchild Press, 2023) [original photos of jazz stars].

The organisers have said soft drinks and casual snacks will be available at the launch event, which commences at 4pm.

