Police have launched an appeal for information after a road traffic collision on the M2 motorway on July 21.

Detailing the incident in a post on the NI Road Policing and Safety Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed a collision that occurred at approximately 12.30am this morning (Sunday) on the northbound M2 motorway near to Fortwilliam.

"If you have any information, or dashcam footage that might help with the investigation, contact police on 101, quoting reference 53 of 21/07.”