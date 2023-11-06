Register
Newtownabbey musicians to perform alongside The Fureys in Belfast

Students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music are set to join The Fureys on stage during the band’s concert at the Waterfront Hall in the New Year.
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:08 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:08 GMT
One of Ireland’s most acclaimed and influential folk and traditional bands of all time, The Fureys, will celebrate their incredible music catalogue with a special showcase concert at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Friday, January 5 2024.

Band leaders and co-founders of The Fureys - Eddie and George Furey – recently met students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music to perform some of the internationally acclaimed folk band’s songs at 2 Royal Avenue in Belfast.

Eddie and George Furey met students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music to perform some of the internationally acclaimed folk band’s songs at 2 Royal Avenue in Belfast. (Pic: Contributed).Eddie and George Furey met students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music to perform some of the internationally acclaimed folk band’s songs at 2 Royal Avenue in Belfast. (Pic: Contributed).
Glengormley School of Traditional Music was formed by Ray Morgan as a cross-community space for those interested in learning traditional Irish music and instruments. Over the last 20 years it has grown to become one of the most influential traditional music schools in Northern Ireland, teaching thousands of students along the way.

Tickets for the show are available at www.waterfront.co.uk

