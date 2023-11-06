Students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music are set to join The Fureys on stage during the band’s concert at the Waterfront Hall in the New Year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Ireland’s most acclaimed and influential folk and traditional bands of all time, The Fureys, will celebrate their incredible music catalogue with a special showcase concert at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on Friday, January 5 2024.

Band leaders and co-founders of The Fureys - Eddie and George Furey – recently met students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music to perform some of the internationally acclaimed folk band’s songs at 2 Royal Avenue in Belfast.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie and George Furey met students from Glengormley School of Traditional Music to perform some of the internationally acclaimed folk band’s songs at 2 Royal Avenue in Belfast. (Pic: Contributed).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glengormley School of Traditional Music was formed by Ray Morgan as a cross-community space for those interested in learning traditional Irish music and instruments. Over the last 20 years it has grown to become one of the most influential traditional music schools in Northern Ireland, teaching thousands of students along the way.