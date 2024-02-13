Register
Newtownabbey nurse taking on Belfast City Marathon Relay in aid of Air Ambulance NI

A nurse from Whiteabbey is taking on the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon Team Relay Challenge with four colleagues in aid of the charity Air Ambulance NI.
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:35 GMT
Ramona Vrancut, who works in the Day Procedure Unit at the Ulster Hospital, will be taking on the fundraising effort on May 5.

Ramona said: "My colleague Emma came up with the idea and we all decided it was a great cause. We recently visited the air base, to meet some of the amazing team and to see firsthand the difference our donation can make.

“This will be the first time we have taken part in the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon Team Relay together and we’re really looking forward to it and we will hopefully raise some money to keep the helicopter flying.”

Ramona Vrancut, Emma Kean and Naomi McDonald at their recent visit to Air Ambulance NI’s operational base. Missing from photo are other team relay members Laura Carson and Nuala McAleer.Ramona Vrancut, Emma Kean and Naomi McDonald at their recent visit to Air Ambulance NI’s operational base. Missing from photo are other team relay members Laura Carson and Nuala McAleer.
Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager for the charity explained: “We’re delighted Ramona and her colleagues have decided to support the charity.

"As designated charity partner, we think it’s a great opportunity to get active and play your part in saving lives, brains and limbs. ‘Others Live When You Give’ and we’re keen to remind people of the range of events that will be part of the day, including an 8-mile walk, team relay with a shortest leg of 4.2 miles, as well as the full 26.2 mile run and wheelchair race.

"There’s also the half marathon on September 22. Funds raised will help people in your community for whom the worst has happened, meaning

they require pre-hospital critical care at scene.

"Every day the medical team are needed on average twice per day.”

You can register now for the 8-mile walk, team relay, half marathon and full marathon at

https://belfastcitymarathon.com/

Grace added: “We’re encouraging our supporters to register now as the event is set to be the biggest marathon the city has hosted in 42 years.

“If you sign up for the team relay before the end of February you will be in with a chance of winning £500 of Lidl shopping vouchers and two tickets to Simple Minds, courtesy of Cool FM.

“When you register you’ll have the option to support Air Ambulance NI. Please tick the box and we’ll be in touch with your digital fundraising pack and your invitation to the helicopter airbase, so you can see the service you’re supporting.”

