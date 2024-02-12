Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Translink says the closure is for essential rail engineering work to enable the move to the new Belfast Grand Central Station later this year.

Ian Campbell, director of service operations, Translink, said: “Work on Belfast Grand Central Station is moving at pace. Set to be the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland this exciting new station will deliver high-quality facilities for our passengers.

The closure is for essential rail engineering works. Photo submitted by Translink

“To enable these works, we have carefully planned a range of travel options and bus substitution services to minimise the overall impact and ensure people can continue to make their journeys and access the city.

“We urge passengers to check the website, www.translink.co.uk, or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.”

Translink is advising of the following timetable changes on March 2 and 3:

Cross-border Enterprise train services to Dublin will operate to/from Great Victoria Street Station;

Portadown and Newry-bound services will all operate to/from Great Victoria Street station;

Trains for Derry~Londonderry, Bangor and Larne will operate to/from Belfast Lanyon Place;

Bus substitutions will operate between Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place stations approximately every 30 minutes;

City Hospital and Botanic stations will be closed but valid train tickets will be accepted on Metro or Ulsterbus services along Botanic Avenue and the Lisburn Road;

Enterprise passengers can avail of the rail users’ parking discount by presenting their car parking and Enterprise train tickets to the Great Northern Mall (Hope Street exit) car park office before returning to their car.

Ian continued: “Anyone travelling cross border should note that Enterprise train services will depart to and from Belfast Great Victoria Street to Dublin.