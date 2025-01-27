Newtownabbey: pedestrian dies following collision on Doagh Road

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Jan 2025, 08:40 BST
A pedestrian in her 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey earlier this month.

The incident happened on the Doagh Road on Monday, January 13.

Police confirmed on Monday, January 27 that the pedestrian has sadly passed away.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 6.15pm we received a report of a collision involving a grey Seat Ateca and a pedestrian.

Police have onfirmed that a woman has sadly died following a collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Monday, January 13. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (stock image).Police have onfirmed that a woman has sadly died following a collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Monday, January 13. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (stock image).
Police have onfirmed that a woman has sadly died following a collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Monday, January 13. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (stock image).
"Officers attended, and the pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital, however has since died from her injuries.”

Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1306 of 13/01/25.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

