Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance due to a number of programmes of works taking place on carriageways in the region this week.

Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare: From January 27 to February 25, a road closure will be in operation to facilitate a £500,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme. The road will be closed to traffic from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays only. Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by February 25.

Ballyrobin Road, Templepatrick: A lane closure, which is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables, is operateing daily from 9.30am on January 13 to 4.30pm on February 7. Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Mossvale Road: A road closure is operating continuously from north of the railway line to south of the railway line between 8am on January 20 and 6pm on January 31. A diversion is operating during the NI Water works and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Doagh Road, Ballynure Road and Ballyclare Road.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place in Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

Sallybush Road: A road closure is operating continuously from north of the railway line to south of the railway line between 8am on January 20 and 6pm on January 31. A diversion is operating during the NI Water works and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Sallybush Road, Doagh Road, Ballynure Road and Ballyclare Road.

Holestone Road, Ballyclare: A road closure is to operate from Kilbride Road to Whinknowe Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 31.

A diversion is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Holestone Road, Ballymena Road, Main Street, Mill Road and Kilbride Road.

Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is to operate continuously from Doagh Road to A8M between 6am on January 30 and 6pm on January 31. The lane closure is required to remove two road signs for wide load.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Shore Road: A lane closure it to operate continuously from Merville Garden Village to Whitehouse Park between 8am on January 27 and 6pm on February 2. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare: A road closure is to operate from 600m south of the junction with Church Road to 1.4km south of the junction with Church Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 28. A diversion is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Church Road, Lower Ballyboley Road, Main Street, Trenchill Road, Rashee Road, Ballyeaston Road and North End.

Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is to operate from Ballyclare Road to Doagh Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 27. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballynure Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate overnight only from Doagh Road to Hillhead Road between 9pm on January 27 and 5am on January 28. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

M2 Motorway Northbound: A lane closure is to operate overnight only from M2 Junction 4 Sandyknowes to M2 Junction 5 Templepatrick between 11pm on January 27 and 6am on January 28. Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to five minutes.