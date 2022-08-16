Newtownabbey police appeal to locate mobility scooter’s owner
Police officers have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to find the owner of a mobility scooter after it had been discarded in Glengormley.
Posting on Facebook today (Tuesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, August 2 Newtownabbey police located a blue mobility scooter. The scooter was found discarded on the Ballyclare Road, Glengormley.
“Police have so far been unable to trace the owner of the scooter and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting reference 1665 of 2/8/22.”