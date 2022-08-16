Newtownabbey police appeal to locate mobility scooter’s owner

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Posting on Facebook today (Tuesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, August 2 Newtownabbey police located a blue mobility scooter. The scooter was found discarded on the Ballyclare Road, Glengormley.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“Police have so far been unable to trace the owner of the scooter and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting reference 1665 of 2/8/22.”