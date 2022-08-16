Edit Account-Sign Out

Newtownabbey police appeal to locate mobility scooter’s owner

Police officers have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to find the owner of a mobility scooter after it had been discarded in Glengormley.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:28 am

Posting on Facebook today (Tuesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, August 2 Newtownabbey police located a blue mobility scooter. The scooter was found discarded on the Ballyclare Road, Glengormley.

Read More

Read More
M2 resurfacing works ‘postponed’

Police have so far been unable to trace the owner of the scooter and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting reference 1665 of 2/8/22.”

Ballyclare Road. (Pic by Google).
NewtownabbeyPolicePSNIFacebook