Newtownabbey police hoping to reunite bike with owner

Police officers in Newtownabbey have issued an appeal on social media in a bid to reunite a bicycle with its owner.

By Russell Keers
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:34 am
A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Thursday, September 1 police located a blue Carrera bicycle in the area of Three Mile Water, Newtownabbey.

Police have so far been unable to trace the owner of the bike and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting 1341 of the 01/09/22.

The blue Carrera bicycle was recovered on September 1.

“Anyone looking to claim the bicycle will have to provide proof of ownership.”

