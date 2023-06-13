The item was located by a member of the public in the Farmley area of Glengormley and given to officers at Newtownabbey Police Service of Northern Ireland Station in the Shore Road area of the borough.
Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page on June 12, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A black purse has been handed into Newtownabbey Police Station. It was found in Farmley car park today (Monday) by a member of the public.”
The spokesperson added: “If this item is yours, bring some ID and it can be collected at Newtownabbey Police station, or if you know someone called Anne who is frantically looking for their purse, give her a shout and ask her to contact me on 07795 806312.”