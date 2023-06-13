Police officers in Newtownabbey have issued an appeal on social media in a bid to reunite a lost purse with its owner.

The item was located by a member of the public in the Farmley area of Glengormley and given to officers at Newtownabbey Police Service of Northern Ireland Station in the Shore Road area of the borough.

Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page on June 12, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A black purse has been handed into Newtownabbey Police Station. It was found in Farmley car park today (Monday) by a member of the public.”

Farmley car park. (Pic Google).

Advertisement

Advertisement