Designed by sculptor Anto Brennan and commissioned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the monument was unveiled a day before what would have been the late Duke of Edinburgh’s 102nd birthday.

The Lord Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, were joined by council representatives and young people at the ceremony.

Mr McCorkell commented: “It is marvellous to be here to today for the unveiling of this sculpture. It is so lifelike of the late Duke of Edinburgh.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, said: “I am proud to unveil this sculpture of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Like his son, King Charles, the Prince was a passionate advocate of conservation and the environment. It therefore seems fitting to be unveiling this bronze sculpture here in the beautiful setting of Antrim Castle Gardens."

Born on June 10 1921, Prince Philip served the country with honour and distinction. As a young lieutenant in the Royal Navy he saw active service during the Second World War. In 1947, the nation witnessed the marriage of Prince Philip to Princess Elizabeth. Following Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne in 1953 the Prince embraced his role as consort and was frequently described by Her Late Majesty as "a constant strength and guide”.

Aside from his royal duties, Prince Philip was well known for his charitable works. A vocal advocate for industry and sport, he founded the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in 1956, which has since become a leading youth achievement award.

Bursary Scheme

The Lord Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, with participants from the 2022/2023 Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme at the unveiling of the sculpture.

Following his death in 2021, the council launched the Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme in 2022. This scheme, now beginning its second year, provides 20 young people (aged 11-25) the opportunity to develop their skills through a 10-week programme.

They each take part in taster sessions to develop personal skills including sports, IT, photography and animal welfare and learn valuable life lessons on social issues, good relations, leadership and volunteering. Upon completion, successful applicants receive a £1,000 bursary which can be used to purchase equipment and fund further training.

The Mayor added: “Both the sculpture and the Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme originated with a council motion in April 2021 to honour the memory of the late Prince, clearly demonstrating the high regard in which he was held by our elected members.”

Anto Brennan, the artist and sculptor who created the monument, specialises in the design and manufacture of figurative bronze sculptures for public and private clients. He spent a period of 14 weeks intricately modelling and sculpting the base material required for bronze sculptor prior to its casting in a foundry.

The bronze sculpture of the Late Prince Philip by Anto Brennan.

The local government authority pointed out that the sculpture will be on display at the Parterre Garden within Antrim Castle Gardens for the public to enjoy. In time it will also be joined by a bronze sculpture of the late Queen.