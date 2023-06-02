Ballynure Presbyterian Church will welcome the Moderator of the General Assembly during this month’s milestone anniversary celebrations.

A plaque unveiling, family fun evening, Celebration Praise and small exhibition also feature in a special programme of events to mark the congregation’s 300 years in the village.

Richard Wallace has written the history of the church in a new book, entitled ‘For all the Saints’, which will be launched during the celebrations too.

Sharing some of the key points from his research, Richard notes: “The congregation of Ballynure Presbyterian has been worshipping and witnessing in and around the village for the past 300 years. The congregation was first established on June 18, 1723 when permission was given at the Synod of Ulster in Dungannon. Before that, some of the villagers, probably Ulster Scots, worshipped in Raloo and in Ballyclare.

Clare Chorale will take part in the Celebration Praise on Sunday, June 11, at 7.30pm.

“The first minister was Rev William Watt (1723 – 1748) but there is no record of how many Presbyterians there were at that time. It was some 44 years later, in 1767, that the original 'Meeting House' was built. Although a peculiar shape, it was on essentially the same site, sitting parallel to Main Street, and was roughly 69' long by 44’ at its widest. The main aisles were just earth and it was accessed from two doors which opened directly on to the street.

“Fourteen different ministers have laboured tirelessly in the congregation to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Probably the best known has been Rev Adam Hill who was imprisoned for 'waking and coffining' the United Irishman, William Orr, who had been hanged in the nearby town of Carrickfergus, having been found guilty on a trumped-up charge. Orr's body arrived in Ballynure as dusk was falling and Adam Hill had no real option but to

do the Christian thing and afford some dignity to the dead man.

“If Rev Adam Hill (1785 – 1826) was the best known minister and Rev John Rainey (1951-1986) was the only one who stayed in Ballynure until his retirement, the longest serving minister was Rev William Kerr (1866-1909).

Richard Wallace has written the history of the church in a 144-page book

Two former ministers went to Australia, five (including Adam Hill) died in post and the rest headed for pastures new all over Northern Ireland.”

New Vestibule

The present church, he added, was opened in 1852 and has had numerous additions and refurbishments since then including the addition of a gallery in 1859, very soon after it was built, and then a new vestibule much later in 1982.

“Two manses have been built, the first in 1874, and the second, just 12 years ago in 2011. The Lecture Hall was built in 1893 at a cost of £1062.5.7 and paid for partially by public subscription and by fundraising and other activities from the church members. Most recently the new suite of halls was opened in 2008.

Marking the 25th anniversary of Rev John Rainey at Ballynure Presbyterian.

“Prior to the first organ being purchased in 1924, only psalms and paraphrases were sung at morning worship, with the praise being led by the Presentor and his tuning fork. A new pipe organ was installed as a memorial to Rev Andrew Scott in 1952 and is still in use, on occasions, today.

“In 1951, Rev John Rainey immediately changed the complexion of the congregation when he was instrumental in starting the Bowling Club, the Badminton Club, the GB, the BB, the Youth Club and the Presbyterian Womens’ Association (PWA and originally the MWA, now just PW), almost all of which are still going strongly today.”

The three past ministers, Rev Jim Campbell (Minister Emeritus, 1st Newtownards), Rev Jonathan Moxen (Ballyclare Presbyterian) and Rev James Rogers (Ballygrainey Presbyterian, Bangor) will be back to take part in the celebrations.

Richard’s book will go on sale, priced at £8, during the 300th celebrations. It is not just about buildings and ministers, but is about people, “the people of God”. The pages are full of pictures, anecdotes, good deeds and, perhaps, not so good deeds. Richard explained, he wanted to show that “the people of Ballynure Presbyterian are not exceptional, they are simply fair-minded, honest and decent Christian folk who have served their Lord and Master in the village and all over the world”.

The church has a special programme of events to mark the significant milestone.

"It's a book 'for all the saints', some of whom have now rested from their labours while others still offer a welcoming hand of encouragement and service to those in need. Richard was Clerk of session from 2003 to 2010.

Previous Ministers

The activities for the week of celebrations, beginning on Sunday, June 11, include services with two of the three previous ministers, Rev Jonathan Moxen (2000-2008) and Rev James Rogers (2009 - 2023). Rev Jim Campbell will be the special speaker at Harvest in October.

The programme includes as follows: