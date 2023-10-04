Register
Newtownabbey resident celebrates 100th birthday

Friends and family gathered at Rathmore Manor at the end of September to help a resident at the Alpha Housing scheme celebrate her 100th birthday.
By Russell Keers
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Mrs Annie Boardman has lived at the sheltered housing development in the Knockview Road area of the borough since it opened almost 30 years ago.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, her loved ones said: “Annie has lived in Rathmore Manor from it opened.

Annie Boardman. (Pic: Contributed).
"She was the first tenant to stay on the first night and she settled in right away, thanks to the care and attention from the various scheme managers and Pearl who keeps the building spick and span.

"Annie has a contented disposition and is generally happy, despite now being immobile following a stroke. She has a great memory and loves to keep up with all the news about friends and family.”

Katrina (Alpha Housing) added: “I cannot say enough nice things about Annie. She is the kindest, most special lady I have ever come across.”

