Newtownabbey traffic delays expected as Shore Road closes for Armed Forces Day

Road-users are warned of traffic delays and a complete closure of a section of the Shore Road in Newtownabbey due to Armed Forces Day activities being held today (Saturday).

The event is being hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, with thousands of people expected to turn out for the airshow displays by the Red Arrows and live demonstrations taking place throughout the day.

The Shore Road will be closed to traffic in both directions between Station Road and Shore Avenue from 9.30am – 5pm on Saturday, June 22. Picture: Google

Police are warning that the Shore Road will be closed to traffic in both directions between Station Road and Shore Avenue from 9.30am – 5pm, with strict access for emergency services, residents and local businesses only.

A parade will begin at 11am from Whiteabbey War Memorial to Jordanstown Loughshore Park Road, before the Red Arrows display takes place from 12 noon until approximately 12.25pm.

“During this time, a temporary restricted airspace order will be in place from 11.50am -12.45pm. The exclusion zone is in place to protect the public and those participating in the airshow, please adhere to this,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Disruption to traffic is very likely in and around the area and those planning to attend the event are urged to arrive early.

Signposted diversions will be in place, and park and ride facilities will be operating, for more details go to https://orlo.uk/gfOlg

