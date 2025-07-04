A Newtownabbey student who has just graduated from Ulster University says his experiences over the past few years helped him grow in confidence, independence and career ambition.

Joshua Johnston graduated with a BSc Hons Business Studies with Options (Marketing) from Ulster University Derry / Londonderry at the Millennium Forum.

"For me, university was about much more than a qualification – it was a chance to grow, challenge myself, and find out who I really am,” said Joshua, who moved away from home for the first time to study at the north-west campus.

"It was the perfect location – close enough to stay connected to home, but far enough to build my independence.”

Joshua Johnston, who graduated with a BSc Hons Business Studies with Options (Marketing) programme from Ulster University. Joshua is currently working with Visit Derry, promoting a city that has become his ‘second home’. Picture: supplied by UU

Choosing Ulster University for its hands-on, practical approach to business education, Joshua found the marketing strand of the degree to be a perfect match.

"Each year brought industry-focused business projects into our coursework. In first year, we organised a fundraising event for Foyle Foodbank, and seeing the direct impact we could make was hugely motivating.”

Joshua’s academic success is only part of the story. From forming friendships with classmates and flatmates to getting involved in university life as a campus ambassador, highlights came both in and out of the classroom.

"I was proud to be part of a team that welcomed new students during Welcome Week and ran events like winter graduation and campus tours,” he said. The atmosphere of support and collaboration among staff and students was really special.”

One of the most defining parts of Joshua’s time at Ulster, however, came through sport.

"I grew up watching American football with my family, and in second year I finally gave it a go myself – joining the Ulster University Elks. I never imagined I’d be named Overall Most Valuable Player and Players’ Player of the Year in my final year. That recognition, especially coming from my teammates, meant the world.”

There were challenges along the way, especially returning to final year after a placement year away.

"It was difficult coming back to a new cohort – many of my old friends had already graduated. But a few of us were in the same boat after placement, and we supported each other right to the finish line.”

That placement year experience proved to be a crucial stepping stone. After completing his degree, Joshua began a six-month role with Visit Derry as a Digital Marketing Officer, creating content to promote local tourism across social media, websites and email.

He said: "It’s a brilliant way to apply everything I’ve learned – and to showcase a city that’s become a second home to me.”

After an enjoyable graduation day celebrating with his loved ones, Joshua was heading to Paris to compete in a Flag American Football tournament with friends.

Looking ahead, Joshua is excited about the possibilities a marketing career will bring – and has some advice for anyone thinking about following a similar path at Ulster University.

"Go for it. You’ll gain so much more than just a degree. I’ve built friendships for life, developed key skills for my career, and gained the confidence to step into the world. The placement option in particular sets you up for success. If you’re even thinking about it – take the leap.”