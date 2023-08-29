A Newtownabbey resident, who is on the heart transplant list, has highlighted the issues impacting her life and those in a similar position ahead of this year’s Organ Donation Week.

Ballyearl resident Joanne Henderson was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at the age of 18.

The condition makes the patient’s heart muscle become thickened, making it harder for the body to pump blood.

At the time of her diagnosis, Joanne was training to be a nurse. Her symptoms were mild and she completed her training to start her career on the female surgical ward, where she worked for eight years.

Joanne and her daughter Bethany. (Contributed).

Joanne’s condition worsened when she was in her 20s after becoming a mother and she had to leave her profession.

She explained: “When I got pregnant with my daughter Bethany (25), who has Downs Syndrome, my condition deteriorated to the extent I was forced to give up nursing, but in a way this was a godsend as I was able devote my time to Bethany.

“When Bethany was around three-years-old I had open heart surgery called a Myectomy to remove the thickened heart muscle and since then I’ve had several procedures including a pacemaker and more recently I’ve had a defibrillator fitted.

"I have good days and bad days. I can’t drive due to my condition. I get dizzy spells, shortness of breath and heart palpitations and I can feel really lathargic.”

Joanne Henderson is on the heart transplant waiting list. (Contributed).

After being referred by her cardiologist to The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Joanne has been placed on the heart transplant list.

She stated: “Over past couple of years my condition gradually worsened, especially after two episodes of pneumonia and I was referred by my cardiologist to The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for assessement, where I was offered the opportunity to go on the heart transplant list.

"I knew I was ill, but I didn’t think I was needing to get a transplant.

"I travel over to Newcastle every couple of months while I’m on list and each time I’ve gone there has been gradual deterioration, so basically I need a heart as soon as possible.

“I stay very positive and have lots of fun while I wait, especially for Bethany’s sake.

"I have been told to prepare to go on the urgent list, which means basically living in hospital until a suitable heart becomes available. The average time for this is six months. This is a complete nightmare as I am Beth’s main carer and may have to leave indefinitely.

"Then I’d need to stay there for recovery in a rehab flat at the hospital, before then having to travel back, initially every week, for follow-up appointments.

"My husband and I are saving at the moment so he can come over with Bethany to visit me.”

Although the situation has been tough for Joanne and her family, the former nurse is full of praise for the medical professionals who have helped her.

She added: “All the staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and over in Newcastle have been amazing, they really are top class.