Friends and loved ones gathered at Abbeylands Care Home in Whiteabbey to celebrate the 100th birthday of Maureen Reith.

Mrs Reith, who was born in Belfast, celebrated her milestone at the Shore Road facility on Sunday, August 4.

Brought up in Glengormley, Maureen went on to marry Wilmar at Carnmoney Parish, with the couple going on to have three children Paul, Sharan and the late Michael.

She had four grandchildren Michele (deceased), Kenneth, Gordon and Gareth and three great grandchildren Katie, Evie and Clarke.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly, joined Mrs Maureen Reith to help celebrate her 100th birthday. (Pic: Contributed).

Having worked in Gallahers, Whitewell Laundry and as a cleaner in Carnmoney School, Mrs Reith was involved in a number of local organisations over the years, including St Brigid's Church, Glengormley, the church’s pensioner club, St Brigid’s bowling club up until the age of 94 and Glengormley Presbyterian pensioner club.

Longevity runs in the family, with Maureen’s sister Pearl reaching the age of 103.

Asked what her secret is to a long and happy life, Mrs Reith, who has been a resident at Abbeylands for around three years, explained: “No smoke, no drink and put your trust in God. Wherever you go, take God with you.”

Her family stated: “It’s a marvellous age to reach. She still enjoys life, especially the entertainment. She is a strong, kind, funny woman. Abbeylands has been a fantastic home for her. The care and help she receives from all the staff is fantastic.”

The home’s management said: “I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of all the staff to wish Maureen a wonderful happy birthday and many more to come.”