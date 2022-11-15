Newtownabbey woman, Fiona Fitzgerald, has won a Fostering Excellence Award, the UK’s most prestigious fostering accolade, recognising her exceptional contribution to foster care.

The Action for Children fostering social worker won the ‘Outstanding Contribution – Social Worker Award’ at The Fostering Network’s annual Fostering Excellence awards ceremony which took place at Birmingham’s Repertory Theatre on November 10.

Fiona has worked for Action for Children Northern Ireland since 2011. She was nominated by her manager, David Montgomery, who said: “Fiona is an extraordinary social worker who gives her all to ensure children can achieve the best they can. She is not only an inspiration to our entire fostering service, but everyone working with children in care.”

Kevin Williams, chief executive of The Fostering Network, added: “Congratulations to Fiona on winning the Fostering Excellence Award.

Action for Children fostering team leader David Montgomery, Fiona Fitzgerald and Fiona’s husband Ste Fitzgerald.

“Every year it’s a privilege to hear the inspiring stories of those within the fostering community. We are delighted to shine a light on these incredible people, celebrate their achievements and show our appreciation for them. Our winners and everyone else involved in foster care should be extremely proud of themselves.

“Their contribution makes a vital difference to the lives of children and young people, and they are the bedrock of children’s social care – thank you for all that you do.”

The event, which was sponsored by The Mortgage Brain, was attended by members of the fostering community from across the UK.

All across the UK, more foster carers are needed. Foster carers come from all walks of life and backgrounds and are crucial in transforming young people’s lives.