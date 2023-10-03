A number of local charities will each receive a donation of £3,221.50 thanks to NFU Mutual East Antrim.

Representatives from Larne Foodbank & Geoff Thompson (NFU Mutual East Antrim). Photo: NFU Mutual East Antrim

Larne Foodbank, S.T.E.P.S Mental Health, Brain Injury Matters NI and Marie Curie – Northern Ireland will benefit thanks to the leading rural insurer’s national £1.92million ‘Agency Giving Fund’.

The fund, now in its fourth year, was launched to help local frontline charities across the country.

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they’re needed most, all NFU Mutual Agencies, with more than 295 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.

Claire Sullivan (Brain Injury Matters) & Richard Lee (NFU Mutual East Antrim). Photo: NFU Mutual East Antrim

Having seen an increase in demand for their services recently, the donation to Larne Foodbank will allow the charity to pay for fresh food vouchers that they give to clients to allow them to access fresh meat, vegetables, fruit, milk or bread.

The donation to Brain Injury Matters NI will go towards the delivery of their Arts, Sports and Wellbeing service which provides long-term community support and rehabilitation for adults living with an acquired brain injury.

Andrea Grace, Administrator of Larne Foodbank, said: “We are particularly grateful for NFU Mutual's donation at this time as the pot of money we had available to pay for the vouchers has just run out. Each person referred to us for an emergency parcel of long-life food receives vouchers for £10, with an extra £5 voucher given for each additional person living in the household.”

Claire Sullivan, Chairperson of Brain Injury Matters NI, thanked those who support the work of the charity. She added: “This donation will make a difference to lives of adults living with acquired brain injury; at a time when securing funding for charities is very difficult, donations like this one from NFU Mutual help us to sustain our services and provide support on behalf of all of those affected by acquired brain injury.”

Karen McGuigan (S.T.E.P.S) & Ian Kernohan (NFU Mutual East Antrim). Photo: NFU Mutual East Antrim

S.T.E.P.S., which stands for ‘Suicide. Talking. Education. Prevention. Support’ and was set up in 2012, focuses on preventative treatment and has an education program developed by young people to raise awareness and address the stigma of Suicide and Mental Health.

Karen McGuigan, counsellor from S.T.E.P.S, said: “As STEPS is run by volunteers, every penny of the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund donation goes to providing counselling sessions and it really will save lives. We really appreciate your generosity and thank you for selecting STEPS NI as a beneficiary in 2023.”

Meanwhile, Marie Curie Northern Ireland provides care and support for patients and their families at the Marie Curie Hospice in East Belfast and through their network of Marie Curie nurses across Northern Ireland.

Joyce McConnell (NFU Mutual East Antrim) & Conor O’Kane (Marie Curie – Northern Ireland). Photo: NFU Mutual East Antrim

Conor O’Kane, Senior Partnerships Manager of Marie Curie Northern Ireland, commented: “Marie Curie Northern Ireland would like to extend our sincere thanks to NFU East Antrim Agency for their recent donation of £3221.50. This is such an amazing amount of money. Without people like you, we couldn’t continue to be there for those who need us.”