The latest statistics show across NI the percentage of the resident population which is either Catholic or brought up Catholic is 45.7% compared to 43.48% Protestant. We have a snapshot breakdown of each council area in NI.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

The census show how each person identified (via nationality): British only 33%; Irish only 26%; Northern Irish only 19%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 8%; Irish & Northern Irish only 1%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only 1%; Other national identities 10%.

The census shows those who responded to identify their religion or religion ‘brought up’ as follows Catholic 44%; Protestant & other Christian religions 47%; Other religions 1%; None 8%. Of that, the census shows the religious make up as Catholic 41%; Presbyterian 14%; Church of Ireland 16%; Methodist 3%; Other Christian religions 9%; Other religions 1%; No religion/Not stated 16%.

BATH, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: In this photo illustration a copy of the 2011 Census is seen on March 16, 2011 in Bath, England. Conducted by the Office for National Statistics, the 2011 census, will be held on 27 March and is set to be the biggest population survey undertaken in the UK, involving 25 million households. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Country of birth statistics show people identified as Northern Ireland 85%; England 3%; Scotland <1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland 2%; Other countries 9%.

Passports held showed: UK only 46%; Ireland only 25%; UK & Ireland 5%; Other passport(s) 8%; No passport 16%.

A total of 93% of people in the area spoke English with 7% other languages. Of those: No ability in Irish 88%; Some ability in Irish 12% and No ability in Ulster-Scots 90%; Some ability in Ulster-Scots 10%.

Antrim and Newtownabbey

The census showed that 88% said Northern Ireland as their Country of birth with England 4%; Scotland <1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland <1%; Other countries 6%.

Passport(s) held showed: UK only 59%; Ireland only 16%; UK & Ireland 6%; Other passport(s) 4%; No passport 14%. Regarding their National identity (person based) the census said: British only 41%; Irish only 17%; Northern Irish only 21%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 11%; Irish & Northern Irish only 1%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only 2%; Other national identities 6%.

Regarding religion, it showed Catholic 28%; Presbyterian 24%; Church of Ireland 10%; Methodist 4%; Other Christian religions 8%; Other religions 1%; No religion/Not stated 24%. The census showed those stating their Religion or Religion brought up as: Catholic 31%; Protestant & other Christian religions 55%; Other religions 2%; None 12%.

Ards and North Down

The census showed Country of birth percentages as Northern Ireland 87%; England 6%; Scotland 1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland 1%; Other countries 5%.

Passport(s) held showed: UK only 67%; Ireland only 8%; UK & Ireland 8%; Other passport(s) 3%; No passport 13%.

As far as national identity is concerned, the statistics showed (person based): British only 48%; Irish only 6%; Northern Irish only 22%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 14%; Irish & Northern Irish only <1%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only 3%; Other national identities 6%.

When it came to religion the census showed Catholic 11%; Presbyterian 29%; Church of Ireland 14%; Methodist 4%; Other Christian religions 10%; Other religions 1%; No religion/Not stated 32%. The statistics also shared the Religion, Religion brought up statistics: Catholic 14%; Protestant & other Christian religions 68%; Other religions 1%; None 17%.

With 98% speaking English, the statistics showed No ability in Irish 97%; Some ability in Irish 3%; No ability in Ulster-Scots 88%; Some ability in Ulster-Scots 12%.

Causeway Coast and Glens

The census showed the Country of birth percentages as Northern Ireland 90%; England 4%; Scotland 1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland 1%; Other countries 3%. Passports held showed: UK only 51%; Ireland only 21%; UK & Ireland 5%; Other passport(s) 3%; No passport 20%.

Regarding National identity (person based) the census showed: British only 38%; Irish only 22%; Northern Irish only 23%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 9%; Irish & Northern Irish only 2%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only 1%; Other national identities 5%.

On religion is revealed: Catholic 38%; Presbyterian 23%; Church of Ireland 15%; Methodist <1%; Other Christian religions 6%; Other religions <1%; No religion/Not stated 16%. The census was taken of ‘Religion, Religion brought up’ which showed: Catholic 40%; Protestant & other Christian religions 51%; Other religions <1%; None 8%.

With 98% speaking English, the census also revealed: No ability in Irish 90%; Some ability in Irish 10%; No ability in Ulster-Scots 81%; Some ability in Ulster-Scots 19%.

Derry City and Strabane

The census showed the Country of birth statistics as: Northern Ireland 88%; England 3%; Scotland <1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland 4%; Other countries 3%.

It also shared information on passport(s) held: UK only 29%; Ireland only 48%; UK & Ireland 3%; Other passport(s) 2%; No passport 17%.

On National identity (person based): British only 17%; Irish only 54%; Northern Irish only 18%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 3%; Irish & Northern Irish only 2%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only <1%; Other national identities 4%.

In relation to religion, the census showed: Catholic 68%; Presbyterian 10%; Church of Ireland 8%; Methodist <1%; Other Christian religions 2%; Other religions <1%; No religion/Not stated 10%. This census also shared Religion, Religion brought up as: Catholic 72%; Protestant & other Christian religions 23%; Other religions <1%; None 4%.

With 98% speaking English, the census also revealed: No ability in Irish 84%; Some ability in Irish 16%; No ability in Ulster-Scots 94%; Some ability in Ulster-Scots 6%.

Fermanagh and Omagh

The census showed Country of birth statistics as Northern Ireland 85%; England 4%; Scotland <1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland 5%; Other countries 5%.

Passport(s) held showed: UK only 34%; Ireland only 37%; UK & Ireland 5%; Other passport(s) 5%; No passport 19%.

Regarding National Identity, it showed: British only 23%; Irish only 41%; Northern Irish only 22%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 4%; Irish & Northern Irish only 2%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only <1%; Other national identities 6%.

On Religion, it showed: Catholic 61%; Presbyterian 6%; Church of Ireland 16%; Methodist 3%; Other Christian religions 4%; Other religions <1%; No religion/Not stated 10%. Regarding Religion, Religion brought up statistics, it revealed: Catholic 64%; Protestant & other Christian religions 31%; Other religions <1%; None 4%.

With 96% speaking English, the statistics revealed: No ability in Irish 82%; Some ability in Irish 18%; No ability in Ulster-Scots 92%; Some ability in Ulster-Scots 8%.

Lisburn and Castlereagh

The census revealed under the Country of birth category: Northern Ireland 87%; England 4%; Scotland <1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland 2%; Other countries 6%. Passports held showed: UK only 60%; Ireland only 16%; UK & Ireland 8%; Other passport(s) 4%; No passport 12%.

On National identity (person based) the census revealed: British only 41%; Irish only 16%; Northern Irish only 21%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 11%; Irish & Northern Irish only 2%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only 2%; Other national identities 6%.

On religion, it showed: Catholic 24%; Presbyterian 19%; Church of Ireland 16%; Methodist 4%; Other Christian religions 10%; Other religions 2%; No religion/Not stated 25%. And on Religion, Religion brought up, the census revealed: Catholic 27%; Protestant & other Christian religions 58%; Other religions 2%; None 13%.

With 97% of people speaking English, the census revealed: No ability in Irish 93%; Some ability in Irish 7%; No ability in Ulster-Scots 91%; Some ability in Ulster-Scots 9%.

Mid and East Antrim

The census shared under Country of birth: Northern Ireland 88%; England 4%; Scotland 1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland <1%; Other countries 6%.

Regarding passport(s) held: UK only 63%; Ireland only 9%; UK & Ireland 5%; Other passport(s) 5%; No passport 18%.

On National identity (person based), the census revealed: British only 49%; Irish only 8%; Northern Irish only 20%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 13%; Irish & Northern Irish only <1%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only 2%; Other national identities 7%.

On religion, it revealed: Catholic 17%; Presbyterian 32%; Church of Ireland 11%; Methodist 3%; Other Christian religions 11%; Other religions <1%; No religion/Not stated 24%. On Religion, Religion brought up, the census revealed: Catholic 20%; Protestant & other Christian religions 67%; Other religions <1%; None 12%.

While 96% spoke English, the census showed: No ability in Irish 95%; Some ability in Irish 5%; No ability in Ulster-Scots 80%; Some ability in Ulster-Scots 20%.

Mid Ulster

Regarding Country of birth, the census showed: Northern Ireland 86%; England 2%; Scotland <1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland 2%; Other countries 9%.

Passport(s) held statistics showed: UK only 33%; Ireland only 34%; UK & Ireland 4%; Other passport(s) 9%; No passport 19%. And on National identity (person based) the statistics revealed: British only 22%; Irish only 41%; Northern Irish only 19%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 5%; Irish & Northern Irish only 2%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only <1%; Other national identities 11%.

On religion, it showed: Catholic 62%; Presbyterian 10%; Church of Ireland 11%; Methodist <1%; Other Christian religions 5%; Other religions <1%; No religion/Not stated 9%. When it came to Religion, Religion brought up the statistics revealed: Catholic 65%; Protestant & other Christian religions 30%; Other religions <1%; None 4%.

With 92% speaking English, the statistics also revealed: No ability in Irish 80%; Some ability in Irish 20%; No ability in Ulster-Scots 91%; Some ability in Ulster-Scots 9%.

Newry, Mourne and Down

On Country of birth, the statistics revealed: Northern Ireland 87%; England 4%; Scotland <1%; Wales <1%; Republic of Ireland 4%; Other countries 5%.

Regarding Passport(s) held, they revealed: UK only 31%; Ireland only 42%; UK & Ireland 5%; Other passport(s) 5%; No passport 16%. And on national identity (person based) the statistics showed: British only 17%; Irish only 47%; Northern Irish only 21%; British & Irish only <1%; British & Northern Irish only 4%; Irish & Northern Irish only 3%; British, Irish & Northern Irish only 1%; Other national identities 6%.

Statistics relating to religion revealed: Catholic 68%;Presbyterian 9%; Church of Ireland 5%; Methodist <1%; Other Christian religions 4%; Other religions <1%; No religion/Not stated 12%. And on Religion, Religion brought up, they revealed: Catholic 72%; Protestant & other Christian religions 22%; Other religions <1%; None 5%.