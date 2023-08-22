The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is to hold a series of ‘come and try’ days for women who are thinking of becoming firefighters.

The events – being staged across Northern Ireland – will be held before a wholetime (full-time) firefighter recruitment process is launched in September. The aim is to give women the opportunity to experience what the job involves, ask questions and find out more information about a career as a firefighter.

Currently just over six per cent of Northern Ireland’s firefighters are women and these special days will present the opportunity for women to hear first-hand what the job entails.

The ‘come and try’ days will be held in Armagh, Omagh and Ballymena Fire Stations and in the NIFRS Learning & Development Centre, Boucher Road, Belfast, and will run between Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 17.

Participants are required to be aged 17 and over and will have the option to attend a morning (10 am – 12 pm) or afternoon session (2pm – 4 pm) at each event. Places are strictly limited so anyone keen to attend is asked register their interest and reserve a place by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/o/northern-ireland-fire-rescue-service-68701728113

When and where are the events being held?

Saturday, September 9 - NIFRS Learning & Development Centre, Boucher Road, Belfast 10am – 12pm / 2pm – 4pm

Sunday, September 10 - Armagh 10am -12pm / 2pm – 4pm

Saturday, September 16 – Omagh 10am -12pm / 2pm – 4pm

Sunday, September 17 – Ballymena 10am -12pm / 2pm – 4pm

NIFRS Area Commander Suzanne Fleming said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for any woman who has ever thought about a career as a firefighter- now is the time to get your firefighting boots on.

The NIFRS 'Come and Try' events will be located in Armagh, Omagh and Ballymena fire stations and in the NIFRS Learning & Development Centre, Boucher Road, Belfast Picture: NIFRS

"No two days are ever the same- as an emergency service we attend various types of incidents including house fires, road traffic collisions and educating the community on fire safety.

"I joined NIFRS 22 years ago and I have loved every minute of it. It is demanding and challenging but it is so rewarding to know that you are making a real difference. If you want to climb a different kind of career ladder by supporting your community there is a role here for you.

"We continue to see the number of female firefighters increase and currently just over six per cent of our firefighters are women. We want to represent the community we serve. Firefighting is a brilliant career choice for women. We want to dispel some of the misconceptions women may have about firefighting as a career.