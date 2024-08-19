Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With employment law, including zero hours contracts and holiday pay, about to get a major overhaul, employers in Co Armagh have been urged to join in the consultation process before it closes.

NI Employment law, including proposed changed to terms of employment, pay and benefits, work-life balance plus how your voice is heard and union activity, will all be part of significant reform.

Lewis Silkin partner and employment law specialist Paul Gillen.

Law firm Lewis Silkin is calling on employers to respond to the ‘Good Jobs’ Employment Rights Bill consultation launched by the Department for the Economy last month ahead of consultation process closing on September 30.

Lewis Silkin issued a survey on key areas and aspects of the consultation to inform its response to the consultation which is open until 12th September. It will be supplemented by a face-to-face event in Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel on 10th September when the Lewis Silkin team will provide an analysis on the proposed reforms and their likely impact for businesses.

Lewis Silkin partner and employment law specialist Paul Gillen says the firm launched its survey to collate responses from businesses in a wide range of sectors to ensure it provides a thorough, diverse and all-encompassing response to the consultation.

“This is the first major employment law consultation in NI in over ten years and it promises to overhaul several important areas of employment rights,” says Mr Gillen.

“Some of the proposed changes, such as a potential overhaul of zero-hour contracts, how holiday pay is calculated and increasing trade unions’ rights to access workplaces have the potential to significantly impact employers right across Northern Ireland.

“This is an important time for employers across NI to engage with the proposals and share their views.”

The ‘voice and representation’ proposals include a reduction in the number of employees that unions need to seek formal recognition in workplaces.

Proposed pay and benefits changes include fair and transparent allocation of tips to workers, extending a right to a payslip and clarity of payslip information.

Work-life balance reforms are also on the table with proposed reforms including a right to request flexible working from the first day of employment, one week’s carer’s leave (potentially paid) and enhanced paternity and neonatal leave.

To respond to Lewis Silkin’s survey, or to register to attend the in-person event please visit: www.lewissilkin.com