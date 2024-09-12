Research on the demand for social and affordable housing in Loughgiel is now being conducted by the Housing Executive.

Potential residents are being urged to register their interest in living in Loughgiel before October 20, by calling 028 9598 2502 or emailing [email protected].

An online form has also been made available and can be accessed by visiting nihe.gov.uk.

Housing Executive staff will be promoting the test at the Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office’s Job Fair/Employability Event which is being held in The Millenium Centre Loughgeil on Tuesday, October 15 from 2pm – 4pm. Potential residents are encouraged to come along to find out more.

Pictured in Loughgiel are (left to right) Mary Jennings, Housing Executive Patch Manager and Eoin McKinney, Housing Executive Rural Unit. The organisation is conducting research into local demand for social and affordable homes in Loughgeil and the surrounding area. CREDIT NIHE

Pamela Johnston, Rural and Regeneration Manager at the Housing Executive, explained: “A Rural Housing Needs Test is an opportunity for people in Loughgiel

and the surrounding district to find out more about housing options in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list. But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.

“If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the district.”

Mark Alexander, the Housing Executive’s local Area Manager, said: “While the Rural and Regeneration Unit examines the potential for new housing, you will still be considered for any housing that might become available if you are already registered with us.”