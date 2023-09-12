Register
NI Mini drivers invited to special showcase in Mid Ulster in memory of Connie Kelly

Mini drivers from across Northern Ireland are invited to Mid Ulster this Sunday (September 17) to take part in a Mini showcase to raise funds for two charities.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST
The Mini showcase on Sunday will be held in memory of Connie Kelly who passed away from epilepsy in 2020. Credit: ContributedThe Mini showcase on Sunday will be held in memory of Connie Kelly who passed away from epilepsy in 2020. Credit: Contributed
The Mini showcase on Sunday will be held in memory of Connie Kelly who passed away from epilepsy in 2020. Credit: Contributed

The Kelly and McKenna families from Augher/Clogher will be holding a special classic and new Mini showcase and drive from Augher to Aughnacloy and back again to a barbecue and social event, in memory of their beloved daughter Connie who passed away from epilepsy in 2020.

They are inviting all mini drivers to come along and showcase their fantastic cars on the route that takes in the most scenic parts of Clogher Valley.

Connie herself was a mini enthusiast and her iconic mini car will be there on the day for all to see at what promises to be a very colourful spectacle. There’s even the owner of a mini campervan planning to be in town.

Connie was a true inspiration to any young person who lived with epilepsy. She never let it hold her back. There were always challenges, but she would face them head on and always strived to do her best.

The Mini Drive itself epitomises Connie. Someone different, someone inspirational and someone that was fun loving and light-hearted.

The meeting point for all those wishing to take part will be Augher Main Street at 2:30pm on Sunday with a BBQ for everyone afterwards. All proceeds from the day will be split between the Air Ambulance NI and Rural Support. To donate to Connie’s Mini Drive please go to www.justgiving.com and search Connie’s Mini Drive.

Air Ambulance NI is a charity in Northern Ireland that work in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region.

The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year operating for twelve hours every day.

They attend some of the most traumatic medical incidents across the province and are dedicated to delivering the very best possible pre-hospital critical care, both at the scene and whilst transferring the patient to the most appropriate hospital for their specific injuries.

Rural Support, based in Cookstown, provides various no-cost programmes and services to help farmers and farming families.

Both charities help and provide a vital service to the rural community.

